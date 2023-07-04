60 workers deployed to help elderly, disabled pilgrims at Prophet’s Mosque

Riyadh: The mobility services department at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque has dedicated its 60 staff members to the service of elderly and disabled pilgrims.

The humanitarian worker’s primary job is to help these people in getting to the Prophet’s Mosque during prayer times and visits, guaranteeing their solace.

They work nonstop, moving old and disabled persons through the yards of the Prophet’s Mosque in electric carts.

Also Read Saudi King gifts 2 million copies of Quran to departing Haj pilgrims

The service is part of a series of humanitarian initiatives embraced by the government, health security, and volunteer organizations to guarantee the solace of pilgrims during Haj.

Since the beginning of the Haj season, the mobility services department has shipped 700,000 individuals, among them older and disabled pilgrims, people partaking in funeral processions, and women visiting the exhibition around the architecture of the Prophet’s Mosque.