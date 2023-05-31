Haj 2023: Saudi brings forward final exams date in Makkah

Photo: Twitter

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have brought forward the date of the final exam for students in Makkah-based schools by one week.

The Ministry of Education said that the decision was taken exceptionally for the current academic year 1444 AH, coinciding with the Haj season this year.

The decision was announced by the Ministry of Education in Makkah on its Twitter account.

The ministry said that the exams will start on Dhu al-Qa’dah 17 corresponding to Tuesday, June 6 and Dhu al-Qa’dah 26 corresponding to Thursday, June 15 is the final date for the end of the current academic year in schools located in Makkah, Bahra, Al-Jamom and Al-Kamil.

Otherwise, the academic year will end on June 22 in other regions of the Kingdom.

What is Haj?

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 26 and will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing a large number of pilgrims to participate.

