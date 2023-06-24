Haj 2023: Saudi launches mobile dental clinic to provide free service to pilgrims

The mobile clinics are part of several qualitative initiatives implemented this year during the Haj season to provide health services to patients among pilgrims.

Haj 2023: Saudi Arabia launches mobile dental clinic to provide free service to pilgrims
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: For the second year in a row, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched a mobile dental clinic in the central area around the Grand Mosque in Makkah to provide free service to Haj pilgrims this year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Makkah Healthcare Cluster inaugurated the clinic on behalf of the Ministry of Health in the area facing the entrance to the Al-Haram Emergency Hospital.

The mobile dental clinic project includes 32 medical and operational cadres equipped 24 hours a day with modern capabilities throughout the Haj season.

The project aims to provide free dental health services to Haj pilgrims free of charge to fill the absence of dental services in this area and spare the pilgrims from visiting sites outside the Grand Mosque vicinity for treatment.

The mobile clinics are part of several qualitative initiatives implemented this year during the Haj season to provide health services to patients among pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia expects more than two million pilgrims this season, reaching pre-pandemic numbers. The Kingdom has already welcomed 1,499,472 pilgrims during this year’s Haj, which begins on June 26.

