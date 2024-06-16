Haj 2024: 14 Jordanian pilgrims die due to heatstroke, 17 missing

Makkah: At least 14 Jordanians have been reported dead and 17 others missing during the ongoing Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made on Sunday, June 16, by the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, through the Jordanian Consulate General in Jeddah.

Earlier on Saturday, June 15, the ministry announced the death of six of its citizens while performing Haj rituals as a result of suffering from heatsroke, with temperatures reaching 48 degree Celsius.

In a statement on X on Sunday, Ambassador Dr. Sufyan Al-Qudah, Director of the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs said that the ministry is collaborating with relevant Saudi authorities on procedures for burying pilgrims and transporting the bodies of those whose families wish to be transported to Jordan.

Al-Qudah expressed deep condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, offering prayers for mercy and forgiveness.

The ministry added that 14 dead pilgrims and 17 missing were from “outside the official Jordanian Haj delegation.”

أعلنت مديرية العمليات والشؤون القنصلية في وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين ارتفاع عدد الوفيات بين المواطنين الأردنيين، الذين يؤدون مناسك الحج، إلى أربعة عشر وفاة، في حين بلغ عدد المفقودين ١٧ حاجاً.



This year the Haj takes place between June 14 and June 19, with Eid Al Adha celebrated on June 16.

A total of 1,833,164 Haj pilgrims participated in the Islamic ritual this year, including 1,611,310 who came from outside the Kingdom and 221,854 citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia.