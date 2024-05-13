Haj 2024: 18 health centers in Madinah to serve pilgrims

Madinah: The Madinah Health Cluster has prepared 18 hospitals and medical centers to serve pilgrims in the city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, during the upcoming Haj 1445 AH-2024 season.

Over 20,000 medical and administrative staff are fully prepared to handle pilgrims.

According to the Madinah Health Cluster, these hospitals and medical centers are equipped with advanced medical equipment, laboratories, blood banks, Haj vaccinations, and emergency care facilities, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read Saudi dates exports increase by 13.7% in Q1 2024

The first flight of 283 pilgrims arrived on Thursday morning, May 9, from Hyderabad, India, marking the start of the Haj season.

Haj is expected to begin on June 14. However, the date is subject to change pending an official announcement by the Saudi Arabian moon sighting committee in the days leading up to the Haj.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.