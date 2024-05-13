Saudi dates exports increase by 13.7% in Q1 2024

Riyadh: The National Center for Palms and Dates (NCPD) has announced a significant rise in Saudi Arabia‘s date exports in the first quarter of 2024.

The first quarter of 2024 saw a 13.7 cent increase in exports compared to the same period last year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This increase is attributed to a focused effort by the NCPD, which worked hand in hand with the private sector and relevant authorities to raise the global appeal of Saudi dates; their ultimate goal is to make Saudi dates the “first choice for global consumers”.

Also Read Madinah accredits as 1st autism-friendly city in Middle East

The growth was not limited to a single market. Several countries witnessed an impressive increase in imports of Saudi dates, with some exceeding 100 percent growth compared to Q1 2023, such as Austria, Norway, Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, Germany, and Canada.

This remarkable achievement is credited to the “unlimited support” from Saudi leadership for the palm and date sector.

NCPD is working to develop the palm and date sector, streamline export procedures, and promote the industry to Saudi Arabia, solidifying its position as a leading exporter.