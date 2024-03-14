Haj 2024: Booking packages begin for countries served by ‘Nusuk Haj’ platform

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the start of booking Haj 1445 AH-2024 packages for the countries served by the ‘Nusuk Haj’ platform. It is effective from Wednesday, March 13.
This step comes within the framework of the ministry’s keenness to facilitate Haj procedures for pilgrims from all over the world, and to provide a smooth and accessible experience.
Pilgrims can opt service packages related to housing, meals, flight, guidance, and transportation.
Serviced countries by Nusuk Haj platform are
Asia
- Hong Kong
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
Africa
- Eswatini (Swaziland)
- Botswana
- Lesotho
- Mayotte Island
- Runion Island
- Seychelles
Europe
- Andorra
- Armenia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Cayman Islands
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Faeroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Greenland
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Moldavia
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- St. Helena
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
North America
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belize
- Bermuda
- British Virgin Islands
- Canada
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Grenada
- Guam
- Guatemala
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Jamaica
- Martinique
- Mexico
- Montserrat
- Nicaragua
- Panama
- Puerto Rico
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Salvador
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- United States of America
- US Virgin Islands
South America
- Argentina
- Aruba
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Ecuador
- Falkland Islands
- French Guiana
- Guyana
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Suriname
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
Oceania
- American Samoa
- Australia
- Cocos-Keeling Islands
- Cook Islands
- Fiji
- French Polynesia
- Guadeloupe
- Kiribati
- Marshall Islands
- Micronesia
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Niue
- Norfolk Island
- Northern Marianas Islands
- Papua New Guinea
- Solomon Islands
- Tokelau
- Tonga Islands
- Tuvalu
- Vanuatu
- Wallis and Futuna Islands
- Western Samoa
It is noteworthy that the Nusuk platform provides a wide range of services and information to those wishing to perform Haj this year, in order to enable them to perform Haj rituals with ease and reassurance, in seven international languages.
The issuance of visas will begin on March 1 and close on April 29 with pilgrims starting to arrive in the Kingdom on May 9, 2024.
The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.
Haj 2024 visas will be issued from March 1 to April 29 and are expected to begin in mid-June. In 2023, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah attracted over 1.8 million worshippers, marking the largest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.