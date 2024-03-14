Haj 2024: Booking packages begin for countries served by ‘Nusuk Haj’ platform

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the start of booking Haj 1445 AH-2024 packages for the countries served by the ‘Nusuk Haj’ platform. It is effective from Wednesday, March 13.

This step comes within the framework of the ministry’s keenness to facilitate Haj procedures for pilgrims from all over the world, and to provide a smooth and accessible experience.

Also Read Saudi Arabia announces registration date for Grand Mosque Itikaf

Pilgrims can opt service packages related to housing, meals, flight, guidance, and transportation.

بدء حجز باقات الحج للدول التي تخدمها منصة #نسك_حج



للمزيد من المعلومات:https://t.co/tX6brboxMO https://t.co/lopTxmI0Is — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) March 13, 2024

Serviced countries by Nusuk Haj platform are

Asia

Hong Kong

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Africa

Eswatini (Swaziland)

Botswana

Lesotho

Mayotte Island

Runion Island

Seychelles

Europe

Andorra

Armenia

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Cayman Islands

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faeroe Islands

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldavia

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

St. Helena

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom

North America

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

British Virgin Islands

Canada

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Grenada

Guam

Guatemala

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Martinique

Mexico

Montserrat

Nicaragua

Panama

Puerto Rico

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Salvador

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

United States of America

US Virgin Islands

South America

Argentina

Aruba

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

Falkland Islands

French Guiana

Guyana

Paraguay

Peru

Suriname

Uruguay

Venezuela

Oceania

American Samoa

Australia

Cocos-Keeling Islands

Cook Islands

Fiji

French Polynesia

Guadeloupe

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niue

Norfolk Island

Northern Marianas Islands

Papua New Guinea

Solomon Islands

Tokelau

Tonga Islands

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Wallis and Futuna Islands

Western Samoa

It is noteworthy that the Nusuk platform provides a wide range of services and information to those wishing to perform Haj this year, in order to enable them to perform Haj rituals with ease and reassurance, in seven international languages.

The issuance of visas will begin on March 1 and close on April 29 with pilgrims starting to arrive in the Kingdom on May 9, 2024.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.

Haj 2024 visas will be issued from March 1 to April 29 and are expected to begin in mid-June. In 2023, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah attracted over 1.8 million worshippers, marking the largest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.