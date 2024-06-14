Haj 2024: Over 35M bottles of Zamzam water delivered to pilgrims

Riyadh: Al-Zamazma Company has distributed 35 million bottles of Zamzam water to pilgrims in residences and reception centers across Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The gesture is part of ongoing efforts to ensure pilgrims have convenient access to the sacred water throughout their Haj journey, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Dr Yasser bin Sulaiman Shushu, member of the Board of Directors of Al-Zamazma Company, highlighted the dedication of field teams in delivering the water.

Distribution is facilitated by the Zamzam digital platform, which seamlessly integrates with the Nusuk platform of the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, he said.

This year the Haj takes place between June 14 and June 19, with Eid Al Adha celebrated on June 16.