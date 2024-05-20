Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia launches 1,000 Quran memorization sessions in two holy mosques

Qualified Saudi teachers, who have memorized the holy book, will lead efforts to enhance the pilgrimage experience.

Published: 20th May 2024
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque, on Sunday, May 19, approved the launch of 1,000 sessions for memorizing the Holy Quran at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

This initiative is in support of the presidency’s plan for the Haj season 1445 AH-2024 so that pilgrims can benefit from these Quranic sessions and spread the morals of the Quran and its moderate message globally.

Qualified Saudi teachers, who have memorized the holy book, will lead efforts to enhance the pilgrimage experience, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Al-Sudais said that this initiative reflected the Kingdom’s leadership’s commitment to teaching, memorizing, interpreting, and enhancing understanding of the Quran through sessions in the Two Holy Mosques.

He also aims to expand the education scope in Quranic sessions by incorporating recitations and holidays related to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

