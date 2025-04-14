Haj 2025: 37 applications in Telangana cancelled due to visa ban on children

The Haj Committee confirmed that the full amount deposited will be refunded.

14th April 2025
Image of Haj 2025 after 37 Telangana Applications for Children Under 12 Cancelled Due to Saudi Visa Ban
Haj (File photo)

Hyderabad: The Haj committee of India has cancelled applications for children under 12 years of age for Haj 2025 in response to Saudi Arabia’s decision to halt issuing visas for minors traveling with their parents.

As a result, 37 applications from Telangana for children under 12 have been cancelled. The Haj Committee confirmed that the full amount deposited will be refunded. This decision affects a total of 291 children across India whose applications have been annulled.

However, the committee clarified that other pilgrims in these applications can proceed with their scheduled Haj. Those wishing to cancel their applications, either fully or partially, have the option to do so through the Haj Committee of India website, the Haj Suvidha app, or by visiting the state Haj committee office by Monday, April 14.

Cancellations made before this date will not incur any charges. After April 14, cancellation charges will be applied as per official guidelines.

Applicants seeking further assistance or clarification can reach out to their respective State/UT Haj committees or the Haj Committee of India.

