Haj 2027: 4,508 Telangana pilgrims selected, 6,114 waitlisted

Hyderabad: A total of 4,508 applicants from Telangana have been selected through a digitally randomised draw of lots for Haj 1448 AH/2027, while 6,114 have been placed on the waiting list.

Telangana has been allotted a quota of 5,594 pilgrims for Haj 2027, an increase of 1,302 seats compared to the previous year. The draw was conducted by the Telangana State Haj Committee on Thursday, July 30, after the extended application process concluded on July 24.

The committee received 11,708 applications, including 818 under the reserved category for pilgrims aged 65 years and above and 186 applicants carried forward from the Haj 2026 waiting list.

According to Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha, the 4,508 applicants were selected through the digital draw, while the remaining seats under the state’s quota were allotted to the reserved categories. He expressed hope that more applicants on the waiting list could be accommodated if Telangana receives an additional Haj quota.

Selected pilgrims to pay advance amount by August 10

The Haj Committee of India has asked provisionally selected pilgrims to deposit an advance Haj amount of Rs 1,52,300 by August 10 to confirm their selection.

The payment comprises Rs 1,50,000 as the advance Haj amount, Rs 2,000 towards miscellaneous charges and a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 300.

The amount can be paid online through the Haj Committee of India website or the Haj Suvidha App using debit card, credit card or net banking. Pilgrims may also deposit the amount at designated branches of State Bank of India and Union Bank of India using the prescribed pay-in-slip.

The Haj Committee of India said every application cover has been assigned a unique Bank Reference Number, which must be quoted while making the payment. Failure to deposit the amount by the deadline may result in cancellation of the allotted Haj seat.

Applicants can check their selection status, generate the pay-in-slip and download the payment circular from the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) website.

The announcement was made in the presence of Telangana State Haj Committee member Mohammed Mujeebuddin, Executive Officer Asadullah, Assistant Executive Officer Irfan Shareef and other officials.