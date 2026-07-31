Video: Jeddah Tower reaches 430m in race to become world’s tallest

Jeddah: Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Tower has reached a height of 430 metres, marking a major construction milestone more than a decade after work began on the project and several years after it was halted.

In a post on X, Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal announced the achievement after inspecting the construction site in Jeddah, saying the tower had reached Level 107 and reaffirming his commitment to completing what is expected to become the world’s tallest building.

Watch the video here

التقيت فرق عمل برج جـدة ورأيت التقدم شخصياً،

وصلنا إلى ارتفـاع 430 متراً من أصل 1000+ م،

الحمدلله العمل مستمر، وسننجز أطول برج بالعالم. pic.twitter.com/wxjoscEIX3 — الوليد بن طلال (@Alwaleed_Talal) July 23, 2026

The latest progress places the structure at approximately 43 per cent of its planned height of more than 1,000 metres. Once completed, it is expected to become the first building to exceed one kilometre in height, surpassing Dubai’s 828-metre Burj Khalifa.

Construction started in 2013 but stalled because of financial constraints, contractor changes and other project-related challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic further delayed the development, leaving work suspended for several years.

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The project regained momentum in late 2024 when Jeddah Economic Company (JEC) awarded a contract worth nearly USD 1.92 billion to the Saudi Binladin Group to restart construction. Building work resumed in early 2025, when the tower had reached around 63 storeys.

Since then, construction has advanced steadily, with crews completing a floor roughly every five days. Installation of the glass façade is also under way, while the tower has already risen above Dubai’s 23 Marina.

The mixed-use skyscraper will feature luxury residences, office space, retail outlets, service apartments, a Four Seasons hotel and one of the world’s highest observation decks overlooking Jeddah and the Red Sea.

الأرقام تروي القصة بوضوح.

الدور ١٠٧، والرحلة مسـتمرة.



The numbers clearly tell the story,

Level 107, & the journey continues. pic.twitter.com/4KLhfaKKpy — الوليد بن طلال (@Alwaleed_Talal) July 26, 2026

Jeddah Tower forms the centrepiece of Jeddah Economic City, a 57-million-square-foot development aimed at strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as a global destination for business, investment and luxury tourism.

The project is being developed by Jeddah Economic Company, backed by Kingdom Holding Company. The design is led by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, with Thornton Tomasetti, Langan International, RWDI, Dar and the Saudi Binladin Group forming part of the wider project team.

JEC has previously said infrastructure for the first phase of the development, covering 1.3 million square metres, has been completed, including electricity, water, sewage, flood drainage and high-speed internet connectivity. The company plans to finance the remaining construction costs, estimated at around AED 6 billion, through internal funding and banking facilities.

The tower is scheduled for completion in 2028. When finished, it is expected to stand at least 172 metres taller than the Burj Khalifa, setting a new world record as the tallest building ever constructed.