Haj aspirants must pay second installment by May 19

Hyderabad: The Haj 2022 aspirants are required to deposit a second installment of Rs.1.20 lakh each by May 19. The Haj Committee of India’s Deputy Chief executive Officer operations has sent a circular to state Haj committees in this regard.

The Haj Committee of India had received Rs 81,000 each from the Hajj aspirants as first installment earlier and it has instructed them to pay the second installment of Rs. 1.20 lakh each by May 19.

The Chairman of Telangana Haj committee Mohammad Saleem said that the Haj aspirants can deposit the amount online on the Haj Committee of India website or through any branch of Union Bank or SBI in the account of Haj Committee of India either by cash or cheque.

The final assessment of Haj expenses will be made taking into account the airfare and expenses in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia after a report from Consul general, Jeddah.

The Haj Committee of India has made it clear that if the amount is not deposited on time, the seat of the aspirant will be canceled.

Meanwhile the Government of India has allocated 500 seats under a special quota for Haj 2022.