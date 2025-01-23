Haj pilgrimage 2025: Cong MLC Amer Ali Khan facilitates increase in Rubaath Seats

Hyderabad: In this year’s Haj pilgrimage, the number of seats under the Azizia category of Rubaath has increased from 543 to 710, thanks to Congress MLC Amer Ali Khan’s representation to Hussain Al Shareef, the Nazir of Rubaath in Saudi Arabia.

As part of the Rubaath’s objectives, pilgrims will be provided free accommodation in Makkah al-Mukarramah for the Haj season 2025.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Amer Ali Khan engaged with the authorities overseeing the ‘Rubaath’, the buildings where free accommodation is provided to the Haj pilgrims from territories formerly part of the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad State. He participated in the deliberations aimed at increasing the number of seats available to pilgrims.

Of these 710 seats, 45 seats have been allocated specifically for pilgrims from the territories of the erstwhile Nizam-ruled state, which include parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

“I am grateful to Hussain al Shareef, the Nazir of Rubaath. He was instrumental in increasing the number of seats for the hajis. Last year the number of seats was 543. This has been increased to 710. In general, hajis stand to save a substantial amount of money through the Rubaat. This will help each pilgrim save approximately Rs 50,000,” Amer Ali Khan told Siasat.com.

The district-wise allocation is as follows: