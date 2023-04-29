Haj pilgrims from Hyderabad to begin departing on June 7

Hyderabad: The Haj Committee of India has announced the final departure schedule for Haj 2023 from 22 embarkation points across the country. This year, the central government has identified 22 embarkation points from where pilgrims will depart and return, with the Hyderabad embarkation point being one of them.

As per the schedule, the departure of pilgrims from Hyderabad will begin on June 7 and continue till June 22, with an estimated 5,200 pilgrims expected to leave from Hyderabad. The pilgrims will leave for Jeddah and return from Madina, with the return journey beginning on July 13 and the last batch expected to reach Hyderabad on August 2.

In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh government has been included in the embarkation coalition point, with Vijayawada being identified as the point of departure for pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh. The departure of pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh will also start on June 7 and continue till June 22, with an estimated 1,800 pilgrims expected to leave from the state.

The Haj Committee of India has mobilised the respective State Haj Committees as per the embarkation points. The Telangana Haj Committee has received an advance of Rs 81,800 from 4,700 pilgrims who have paid the first installment of travel expenses amounting to Rs 1,70,000.

However, the Telangana Haj Committee is yet to receive passports from another 550 pilgrims, with 100 pilgrims having already reported the cancellation of their journey. Additionally, the committee has received a total of 4,525 passports, including 103 passports of NRIs.

Vistara Airlines services are likely to be set up for Telangana Haj pilgrims, further easing their travel arrangements.

The Haj Committee has made extensive arrangements for the comfort and convenience of the pilgrims, including transportation, accommodation, and other necessary facilities. The committee has also issued guidelines to ensure that all pilgrims follow COVID-19 protocols and guidelines during their journey.

With the departure schedule now finalized, the Haj Committee of India is all set to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey for all the pilgrims.