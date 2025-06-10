Haj to be held in summer after 25 years, says Saudi govt

Saudi Arabia has announced that it will take 25 years for Haj to take place in summer season from now. The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) stated that the next Haj will take place during spring season.

The Haj will continue to be held during the spring season for the next eight years, followed by eight years of winter season.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesperson of NCM said that a shift in the lunar calendar cycle has resulted in the change.

Al-Qahtani further added that the phenomenon will allow pilgrims to perform Haj in moderate weather conditions in the next two decades.