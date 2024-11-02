HAL offers contract based jobs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The nation’s only public sector aerospace and defence company, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) called for various jobs at their Hyderabad campus.

The total 17 opportunities include CMM engineer (4 open posts), middle specialist (8 posts), and junior specialist in the avionics division (5 posts).

The hiring is made by the HAL, Hyderabad, for short-term contract-based jobs. The last date to apply is November 24, 2024.

Candidates who are applying should pay a fee of Rs 500 as an application fee. There is a fee waiver for SC, ST, and PWBD candidates.

Application can be made from the official webpage of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

TOMCOM drive in Hyderabad for jobs in UK

Aside from these, The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) has launched a special program in Hyderabad aimed at training and providing jobs in UK for candidates to recruit staff nurses.

Also Read Enrolment drive in Hyderabad to recruit nurses for jobs in UK

The program not only addresses the growing need for healthcare workers in the UK but also offers promising opportunities for young professionals from Hyderabad and Telangana to gain international experience and secure high-paying jobs.

Selected candidates for jobs in the UK will be offered a free 3-month foundation course (online) focusing on mental health and learning disabilities. This course will be provided during the visa processing stage and will align with the Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) training, which will be conducted both in India and the UK.

According to TOMCOM, nurses recruited through this program can expect monthly earnings between Rs 2.5 lakhs to Rs 3 lakhs.