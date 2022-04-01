Halal row: Karnataka Bajrang Dal members held for attacking meat vendor

Shivamogga: Karnataka police arrested five Bajrang Dal members for attacking a meat vendor who refused to sell non-halal meat. This incident took place in Bhadravathi, Shivamogga District of the state.

The assault took place on Thursday when some Bajrang Dal members were campaigning against halal meat.

During the campaign, they argued with the vendor, Tousif demanding non-halal meat. When the vendor asked them to go to another shop, they started assaulting him.

Following the incident, an FIR has been registered against the members. Later, five members of the group has been arrested.

5 #BajrangDal members arrested in #Shivamogga 4 abusing & attacking meat stall owner Tousif.Dal members demanded Tousif to provide non #Halal meat.When Tousif said to go to another shop for non halal meat.He was assaulted.Same group went to other shops demanding nonhalal meat. pic.twitter.com/o5H3wrFe50 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) April 1, 2022

In another incident that took place in the Shivamogga district of the state, Bajrang Dal members threatened and abused a hotelier for not serving non-halal meat.

After the incident, a case has been filed against the miscreants.

Demand to ban halal meat

After the Hijab row, the right-wing groups in Karnataka are demanding a ban on halal meat. It is being claimed that halal is economic jihad.

Hindu Jagruthi Samithi, Srirama Sene, Bajarang Dal, and other right-wing groups have called for the removal of halal certification from the signboards of meat selling shops. They have also urged Hindus not to buy meat that is halal cut. Instead, they have advised the Hindus to buy meat that is cut as per the Hindu traditional method called ‘Jhatka’.

Adding fuel to the controversy, BJP National General Secretary and MLA C.T. Ravi has said that if Muslims can give a call saying they will only have to use halal cut meat, what is wrong if others choose not to use the halal cut meat? The communal harmony is not one-sided. It should come from the other side also, he said.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government would spell out its stand after studying the issue.