Hamad International Airport wins ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ award

Doha: Qatar’s Hamad International Airport has won the Best Airport in the Middle East award at the Business Traveller Magazine Awards for 2023, which was organised in the British capital, London, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

“Business Traveller” ranked Hamad International Airport as the second best airport in the world.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said, “This recognition confirms the extent of our commitment to providing world-class service and providing the best travel experience to all travellers.”

He added, “We are very proud of the role we play as an ideal gateway to the State of Qatar and the Middle East, as we look forward to strengthening our position to be the preferred travel destination for travellers.”

🏆 الاحتفال بالتميز

Hamad International Airport consistently ranks among the top due to its passenger-first approach, ensuring operational excellence through digitized services and passenger autonomy.

The airport is utilizing advanced systems to optimize operations, integrate smart solutions, and enhance passenger trust and confidence.

The airport is designed as a diverse, modern lifestyle destination, with exquisite dining options, international art collections, luxury shopping options, entertainment and relaxation facilities.

The airport offers over 180 world-class retail and dining options, including world-firsts and exclusives, curated by Qatar Duty Free, making it a diverse lifestyle destination.

The Business Traveller Awards have been one of the most prominent awards in the travel and hospitality sector for more than 30 years, and the winners are determined by votes from the magazine’s readers.

The awards ceremony was attended by more than 200 industry leaders, celebrating the latest achievements in the aviation and hospitality sectors.