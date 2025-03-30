Hamas approves new truce proposal as Israel begins new ground operations in Rafah

Gaza: Hamas has said it had approved a proposal from mediators for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which it received two days earlier.

“In our commitment to our people and families, we have engaged with all proposals responsibly and positively, aiming to end the war,” Khalil Al-Hayya, head of Hamas in Gaza, said on Saturday in a statement.

“Two days ago, we received a proposal from our mediator brothers. We responded positively and approved it. We hope the occupation does not obstruct it or undermine the mediators’ efforts,” the statement added.

Hamas’ stance on armed resistance

The statement also reaffirmed Hamas’ stance on armed resistance, calling it a “red line” and warning that “the weapon of resistance” will remain in the hands of the people and the state “if the Israeli occupation persists”.

“We will never accept humiliation or disgrace for our people. There will be no displacement or deportation,” it added.

Hamas also said that, along with other factions, it had submitted to Egypt a list of independent professionals and experts to help form a committee to manage the enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Israel confirmed on Saturday night that it had received a new Gaza truce proposal and sent to the mediating countries a counteroffer.

Hostage release

Media reports suggested that the major points of dispute include the number of hostages to be released.

The counteroffer was “fully coordinated with the US,” according to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

Israel’s state-owned Kan TV News reported that under the terms proposed to Israel, Hamas would release a few of the 59 hostages still in its captivity in exchange for a 50-day ceasefire in Gaza.

Despite the intensive mediation efforts for a ceasefire, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that its troops have begun new ground operations in the Al Janina area in Rafah, southern Gaza, aimed at expanding the security zone.

It confirmed that the “Hamas terrorist infrastructures” were dismantled during the operations.

According to the statement, the IDF and Israel’s Shin Bet security agency also carried out airstrikes on military targets belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad throughout Gaza, “killing dozens of militants,” including those “who had launched mortars toward Israeli territory”.

Israeli forces resumed strikes in Gaza on March 18, effectively ending a ceasefire agreement with Hamas that started on January 19.