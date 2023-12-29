Hamas delegation to visit Egypt for Gaza ceasefire negotiations

Egypt’s three-stage plan provides for renewable ceasefires, a staggered release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th December 2023 1:11 pm IST
Hamas delegation to visit Egypt for Gaza ceasefire negotiations
Head of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh

New Delhi: A Hamas delegation will visit Egypt on Friday to give its ‘observations’ about an Egyptian plan for a ceasefire recently put forward, media reports said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Media reports said that Egypt’s three-stage plan provides for renewable ceasefires, a staggered release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and ultimately a ceasefire to end the conflict.

Also Read
Over 150,000 Palestinians have nowhere to go, says UNRWA

“It also provides for a Palestinian government of technocrats after talks involving all Palestinian factions, which would be responsible for governing and rebuilding post-crisis Gaza,” the media reports said.

MS Education Academy

It said that the delegation will give the response of the Palestinian factions, including several observations regarding details of the exchanges and guarantees for a complete Israeli military withdrawal.

Diaa Rashwan, who heads Egypt’s State Information Services, said the plan was “intended to bring together the views of all parties concerned, with the aim of ending the shedding of Palestinian blood”.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th December 2023 1:11 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button