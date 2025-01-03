Hamas delegation visits Cairo over Gaza ceasefire

Gaza: A Hamas delegation has visited Egypt’s capital Cairo to address challenges surrounding a Gaza ceasefire agreement, Hamas spokesperson Jihad Taha said.

Taha told Xinhua that the delegation’s visit to Cairo was part of ongoing discussions with mediators, including Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, regarding the situation in Gaza.

The visit aimed to address obstacles and conditions “recently imposed” by Israel,Taha said, adding that Hamas is open to any efforts that serve the benefit of Palestinian people and is committed to stopping “the (Israeli) aggression and killings.”

Taha expressed hope that an agreement could be reached if Israel reverses its recent conditions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this week, the Israeli state-owned Kan TV reported that Hamas had proposed a one-week ceasefire without a prisoner exchange.

Israel rejected the proposal and demanded Hamas provide the list of hostages for release before a ceasefire.

A Hamas source revealed that the Hamas delegation’s meetings in Cairo with Egyptian officials had resulted in a proposal to postpone certain contentious points hindering a ceasefire deal.

The source, speaking anonymously, told Xinhua that the agreements reached with the Egyptian side, including the proposal, would be presented to Israel in a final effort to secure a deal before January 20.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in a statement that an Israeli delegation will travel to Qatar’s Doha to continue Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

Also on Thursday, during a meeting with British National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty underscored “Egypt’s efforts to reach an agreement for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel have gained momentum in recent weeks to end a nearly 15-month war in Gaza.

However, both sides have accused each other of creating obstacles and backtracking on agreements, delaying a ceasefire and the release of hostages.