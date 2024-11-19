Hamas denies its leaders leaving Qatar for Turkey

A Palestinian-based resistance group Hamas has publicly denied reports claiming that some of its leaders have moved from Qatar to Turkey amidst rising tensions and shifting diplomatic dynamics following the victory of Doland Trump.

This denial follows media assertions of Israeli media that several Hamas leaders based abroad had recently moved from Qatar to Turkey, a shift that could impact the course of negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages, Xinhua news agency reported.

In an official statement, sources within Hamas said on Monday that the claims spread by Israeli media were “pure rumours that Israel periodically attempts to promote.”

Earlier on Monday, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry had denied the reports from the Israeli media, saying “the claims that the Hamas political bureau has relocated to Turkey do not reflect the truth.”

On November 10, Qatar denied media reports claiming that it has withdrawn from mediating a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, describing the circulating reports as “not accurate.”

With Inputs from IANS