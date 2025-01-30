Hamas hands captive Israeli soldier Agam Berger over to Red Cross in Gaza

Thursday's release is part of a ceasefire that began January 19.

Hostage soldier Agam Berger is seen on a stage in northern Gaza's Jabalia, surrounded by Hamas gunmen, before she is handed over to the Red Cross on January 30. Photo: AFP

Gaza Strip: Hamas on Thursday, January 30, handed captive Israeli soldier Agam Berger over to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip.

Thursday’s release is part of a ceasefire that began January 19. It is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

The fragile deal has held for over 10 days, halting the fighting and allowing for increased aid to flow into the tiny coastal territory.

A total of 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners during the truce’s initial six weeks. Israel says it has received information from Hamas that eight of those hostages were either killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack or have died in captivity.

