Hamas senior commander killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip

The armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas on Sunday, November 26, announced the killing of commander of its northern brigade, Ahmed Al-Ghandour in Israeli airstrike on the Gaza strip.

In a statement published on Telegram, Al-Qassam Brigades said, Ayman Siam, the head of Hamas’s rocket firing array; Wael Rajab and Raafat Salman were also killed, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

It added, “The martyrs rose to positions of heroism and honor in the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood,” without specifying the date or details of their deaths.

Al-Qassam pledged to “continue their path and let their blood be a light and a fire against the occupiers.”

Al-Ghandour is the second most senior commander whose death has been announced by Al-Qassam during the current war, after Ayman Nofal, commander of the Central Brigade, who was killed in October.

For 48 days until November 23, the Israeli army launched a devastating war on Gaza that left 14,854 Palestinians dead, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, in addition to more than 36,000 wounded.

While Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis, wounded 5,431, and captured about 239, which has more than 7,000 Palestinian prisoners in its prisons.

On November 24, a humanitarian truce between Israel and the Palestinian factions entered into force at 7 am local time and will last for four days, subject to extension, under Qatari, Egyptian and American sponsorship.