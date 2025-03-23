Handmade seviyah in demand for Eid celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, the demand for handmade seviyah soars in Hyderabad.

The traditional ingredient is a key component of sheer khurma, a sweet dish made with milk, dates, and dry fruits. It is served during the festive celebrations.

Despite the availability of cheaper machine-made alternatives, the handmade variety remains a favorite for its superior taste and texture.

Sheer Khurma

Sheer khurma, which translates to “sweet milk” is a rich and creamy dessert that is served during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Prepared with a blend of seviyah, milk, dates, and dry fruits, the dessert is traditionally served as breakfast on Eid morning and offered to guests throughout the day.

Demand for handmade seviyah in Hyderabad ahead of Eid celebrations

In Hyderabad, a handful of families from the older parts of the city have been crafting handmade seviyah for generations.

One of them resides in Chaderghat. The family of Aslam Khan, a seasoned seviyah maker, continues to preserve the age-old tradition.

Unlike machine-made seviyah, which often turns mushy when mixed with milk, the handmade variety retains its texture and enhances the dish’s overall taste.

Due to its superior quality, the handmade seviyah remains 3-5 times costlier compared to the machine-made version. Despite higher costs, the demand of handmade seviyah remains high in Hyderabad ahead of Eid celebrations.

Creating handmade seviyah is a labor-intensive process that requires skill and patience.

The preparation begins months before Eid, with artisans dedicating hours to produce the delicate strands of vermicelli. However, the bulk of the sales occurs during Ramzan, as families stock up for the festive season.