Hania Aamir breaks the dance floor with Ghagra song, video viral

Mumbai: Hania Aamir is once again making waves on social media, this time for her electrifying dance moves at the dholki celebration of Yashma Gill’s sister, Arooba Gill. Videos of the Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha actress grooving to popular Bollywood songs have gone viral, showcasing her lively energy and love for Bollywood music.

In a new trending video, Hania Aamir, along with actress Dananeer Mobeen, is seen dancing to the iconic track Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, originally performed by Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. Her flawless moves and infectious energy had the crowd cheering her on.

The Bollywood fever didn’t stop there. Hania and Yashma Gill also performed on the evergreen track Badi Mushkil from the 2001 film Lajja, which originally featured Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala. Adding to the fun, the duo lit up the dance floor with their performance on Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast from the 2000 film Jung, a popular song featuring Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty.

Other highlights of the evening included Hania’s energetic moves to Jazzy B’s Punjabi hit Dil Lutiya, which had the crowd grooving along. The party reached its peak when Hania and other guests danced to Chikni Chameli, the blockbuster track from the 2012 film Agneepath starring Katrina Kaif.

For the unversed, actress Mahira Khan too recently made headlines for dancing to Ghagra at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding.