Hania Aamir dances to Chikni Chameli, other Hindi songs – Watch

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who is known for staying in the limelight, is back in the news, but this time for her energetic dance moves that have taken the internet by storm. After recently being embroiled in controversy surrounding her USA meet-and-greet events, Hania is now winning hearts with her lively performance.

Several videos of Hania Aamir and co-actress Yashma Gill’s electrifying dance at the dholki event of Yashma’s sister, Arooba Gill, is making rounds on social media. Hania’s vibrant energy and perfect dance moves lit up the gathering as she performed to popular tracks like ‘Badi Mushkil’ and ‘Chikni Chameli’.

Social media users have been praising Hania’s dance moves. Check out all videos below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEWo1PYs2me/

Hania Aamir, who continues to rise in popularity, has become a household name in Pakistan, known for her beauty and acting skills. Her recent role as Sharjeena in the 2024 hit show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opposite Fahad Mustafa only added to her growing fanbase, cementing her place as one of Pakistan’s top actresses.