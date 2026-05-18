Islamabad: Hania Aamir once again has the internet talking, and this time it is because of her latest Instagram post that has sent fans into a frenzy. The actress, who often grabs headlines for her personal life as much as her professional projects, is currently making noise over her rumoured relationship and possible wedding with singer Asim Azhar.

While neither Hania nor Asim has officially confirmed their relationship, fans strongly believe the duo has rekindled their romance. From subtle Instagram interactions to Hania’s frequent appearances at Asim’s concerts, the pair have continued to spark dating and wedding rumours online.

Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar (Instagram)

Now, Hania’s latest Instagram dump has added even more fuel to the speculation. The actress shared a series of pictures on her social media, but what truly caught everyone’s attention was a black-and-white childhood photo of Asim Azhar included in the post. Fans were quick to notice the unexpected picture, with many calling it Hania’s biggest “soft launch” yet.

Interestingly, although both Hania and Asim have previously shared glimpses hinting at each other on social media, they have never directly posted such a personal photo before. This is exactly why the latest post has now gone viral among fans.

Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar were once among Pakistan’s most talked-about celebrity couples before parting ways in 2020. Over the years, their breakup became a major topic online, especially among meme pages and fan communities.

However, after Asim’s reported split with Merub Ali in 2025, rumours of reconciliation between Asim and Hania started growing again. Their public appearances and affectionate social media interactions continue to keep fans hooked.