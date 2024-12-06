Hania Aamir gets ‘Lady SRK’ tag because of her viral dance video

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, widely known for her bubbly personality and stellar acting chops, has always been vocal about her admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Her love for King Khan isn’t a secret, as she often shares moments of herself grooving to his iconic songs and mimicking his signature poses.

An old video of Hania dancing to Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Jawan has gone viral again. The clip, originally shot in 2023, features Hania and her friends joyously swaying to the hit tune.

The resurfaced video is garnering attention again, earning thousands of likes and comments. Fans have even dubbed her the “Lady SRK” for her admiration and love for Bollywood’s King.

Hania Aamir’s Lighthearted Plea to Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent meet-and-greet event in Toronto, hosted by renowned Indian journalist Faridoon Sheheryar, Hania took the opportunity to express her heartfelt adoration for Shah Rukh Khan. In a playful yet sincere moment, she addressed him directly, saying:

“Shah Rukh agar aap yeh dekh rahe hai, toh mujhse mil lein please. Nahi, mein nahi mili hu. Yeh bohot sad baat hai. Mere dimaag mein toh humein dost hona chahiye” (Shah Rukh, if you’re watching this video, please meet me. No, I haven’t met you yet. Isn’t that sad? In my mind, we should be friends).

The audience at the event was left charmed by Hania’s candid confession, as fans flooded social media with hopes for a dream meeting between the two stars.

On the work front, Hania Aamir was last seen in the hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opposite Fahad Mustafa, which concluded in November 2024. The show was one of the year’s biggest hits. While her next project remains under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting updates, curious to see what she will bring to the screen next.