Hania Aamir opposite Shah Rukh Khan in a movie: Fans’ wish

Islamabad: Pakistani actress and model Hania Aamir, known for her roles in popular dramas and her presence on the fashion runway, is currently enjoying a vacation in Bali, Indonesia. The actress, who is very active on Instagram, has been sharing stunning photos from her getaway.

In one of her recent posts, Hania can be seen posing in a chic black outfit. The photo quickly caught the attention of her followers, with one fan commenting, “Ye ladki to Shahrukh Khan ke sath movie deserve karti hai” (“This girl deserves to be in a movie with Shahrukh Khan”).

Hania Aamir is no stranger to expressing her admiration for Bollywood superstar. The Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha star has often shared her love for King Khan, even recreating his iconic “arms wide open” pose in a video that went viral.

Hania also participated in Shah Rukh Khan’s Hook Step Challenge, where she recreated some of his iconic dance moves while blindfolded, further showcasing her adoration for the actor.

On the professional front, Hania Aamir is currently starring in the drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opposite Fahadh Mustafa, continuing to make waves in the Pakistani entertainment industry.