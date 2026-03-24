Hania Aamir says goodbye to hit Pakistani drama ‘Safar kathin tha’

Islamabad: One of the biggest Pakistani drama hits of 2026, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, has finally come to an end after a successful four-month run. The show aired its final episode on March 22, wrapping up with episode 34, which was released in two parts. Lead actress Hania Aamir, who played Dr. Ayra, took to Instagram to bid an emotional farewell to the series.

Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets, Hania expressed gratitude for the journey and the love the show received. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Safar kathin tha, par manzil pyari. Farewell, lovers,” leaving fans emotional as they bid goodbye to her character.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which premiered in late 2025, featured Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyar, alongside a strong supporting cast including Ali Rehman Khan, Alyy Khan, Javeria Abbasi, and Vardah Aziz. Written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malek, the show emerged as a massive digital success, even crossing 1 billion views on Indian YouTube during its run.

The show’s soundtrack, sung by Asim Azhar and the Sabri Sisters, also topped music charts. All 34 episodes are currently available for viewers in India on YouTube via the Top Pakistani Dramas channel, as the official ARY channel remains inaccessible in the country.