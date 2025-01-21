Hania Aamir’s reply to Rakhi Sawant’s challenge goes viral online

Mumbai: Bollywood’s drama queen, Rakhi Sawant, has made headlines once again! In a recent interview, she boldly challenged Pakistani stars Hania Aamir, Nargis, and Deedar to a dance competition. Rakhi, known for her fiery personality, declared she could beat all three at the same time, calling herself Bollywood’s “number one item girl.”

The Bold Statement

Rakhi confidently said, “I can dance for 24 hours straight. Let them come together, and I’ll make them sweat!” She also called herself the “queen of reality TV,” adding that she loves taking on challenges. Her comments quickly went viral, sparking a mix of laughter and criticism online.

Hania Aamir’s Fun Reaction

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for her lively personality, had a playful response to Rakhi’s challenge. She posted a hilarious Instagram reel mimicking Rakhi’s statement, captioning it, “Rakhi jee, an icon.” Fans loved her sense of humor, with many calling for a fun collaboration between the two stars.

Social media is buzzing with reactions. Some praised Rakhi for her confidence, while others laughed at her bold claims. Fans of Hania appreciated her lighthearted take, calling her video a “perfect reply.”

While Hania joined the fun, Pakistani stars Nargis and Deedar have stayed quiet. Known for their powerful stage performances, fans are eager to see if they’ll respond to Rakhi’s challenge.