HanuMan makers pledge to donate Rs 5 from each ticket to Ram temple

Hyderabad: HanuMan, the Telugu superhero film starring Teja Sajja, has taken the box office by storm since its release on January 12, 2024. But its impact extends far beyond the silver screen, as the film is also contributing to the development of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Makers pledged to donate Rs 5 from every ticket sold to the Ram Mandir project.

The makers of the Telugu movie HanuMan have donated Rs 2.66 crore for the inauguration of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. The team had previously donated Rs 14 lakh from their first day collection.

The film has been doing phenomenally well at the box office. The team posted an official note on X, thanking the 53,28,211 people who have joined the great cause of donating to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir amounting to a sum of 2,66,41,055.

HanuMan stars Teja Sejja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore and many others. The film has been written and directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by K Niranjan Reddy. The music for the film, which has received widespread appreciation has been composed by Gowra Hari.