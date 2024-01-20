Prabhas donates Rs 50 crore to Ram Mandir?

Hyderabad: There have been reports circulating that Prabhas donated Rs 50 crore to Ram Mandir ahead of the inauguration. According to India Today, it was reported that the ‘Salaar’ actor had promised to take over the expenses for the food on the day of inauguration. However, Prabhas’ team spoke to India Today and called it “fake news”.

Andhra Pradesh MLA Claims

Andhra Pradesh MLA Chirla Jaggireddy praised Prabhas for his generosity and commitment to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He announced at an event, “Prabhas is a great person who earns money and shares it with others. He has agreed to donate money to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He has also agreed to sponsor the food for the people who will attend the inauguration.”

However, Prabhas’ team spoke to India Today and called it all “fake news.” The Salaar and Adipurush actor neither donated a large sum to the temple nor agreed to sponsor food on d-day, they confirmed to the publication.

“Whether or not Prabhas got an invite to Ayodhya is unclear, while other South stars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Dhanush, and more did. The Ram temple will be open for public darshan from January 23, after its inauguration on January 22. Many celebrities from Bollywood, politics, and sports are expected to join the event.”

Prabhas has a successful career with his recent blockbuster, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” directed by Prashanth Neel. He is currently working on his next venture, “The Raja Saab,” directed by Maruthi. He also has two more projects lined up, ‘Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam’ and ‘Spirit’ by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.