Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif: Laila to Zoya, a look at her most memorable roles

New Delhi: As Bollywood’s charming diva, Katrina Kaif, celebrates another year of grace and talent, we reminisce about the roles that have defined her career and captured the hearts of millions of her fans.

From romantic leads to powerful characters, Katrina has traversed various genres, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

1. ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ (2011)

Katrina Kaif’s portrayal of Laila, a free-spirited diving instructor, added a refreshing charm to this buddy road-trip film. Her chemistry with the ensemble cast and her character’s zest for life made Laila memorable and endearing.

2. ‘Namastey London’ (2007)

In this romantic comedy, Katrina Kaif portrayed Jasmeet ‘Jazz’ Malhotra, a British Indian girl struggling with her cultural identity. Her effervescent performance alongside Akshay Kumar resonated with audiences and showcased her flair for comedy and emotional depth.

3. ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ (2012)

Directed by Yash Chopra, this romantic drama saw Katrina as Meera Thapar, a spirited and enigmatic character caught in a love triangle with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Her portrayal of a woman torn between duty and desire earned her critical acclaim.

4. ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012)

Playing Zoya, a Pakistani spy, opposite Salman Khan’s Tiger, Katrina Kaif exhibited her action chops in this high-octane thriller. Her chemistry with Salman and the adrenaline-pumping sequences contributed to the film’s blockbuster success.

5. ‘Zero’ (2018)

In this unconventional tale, Katrina essayed the role of Babita Kumari, a troubled Bollywood actress grappling with fame and personal demons. Her nuanced performance garnered praise, showcasing her versatility and willingness to take on challenging roles.

From her debut in ‘Boom’ to her latest outings, Katrina Kaif has evolved into one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, charming audiences with her beauty,

grace, and dedication to her craft.

As she continues to explore new avenues in cinema, her journey remains an inspiration to aspiring actors and fans alike.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s film ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zara’ along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.