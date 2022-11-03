Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Check out how this ‘Delhi Ka Munda’ became ‘King of Romance’

Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ aka Shah Rukh Khan is turning 57 on November 2. The countdown has already started and King Khan’s fans are super excited to kick start his birthday like always. SRK is titled the ‘King of Romance’ in Bollywood, as has a special connection to romance in his career graph. His romantic films are timeless and will endure in the thoughts and hearts of the audience, even if he may well be past the age of romance today. Let’s take a walk on the journey of King Khan as the ‘King of Romance’.