Hard work, service to poor brought him this reward: Justice Gavai’s mother

Amravati: Sheer hard work and determination are key to Justice Bhushan Gavai’s success and he has earned it by serving the poor and needy, his mother says.

Justice Gavai is set to take oath as Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. He will succeed CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, his mother Kamaltai Gavai said she feels her son would do full justice to his new position.

Justice Gavai is a native of Amravati district in Maharashtra and is the son of former Governor of Bihar, Kerala and Sikkim late R S Gavai, who was also a leader of the Republican Party of India.

Kamaltai Gavai said, “As a mother I wanted and expected my children to follow in their father’s footsteps and serve society, treat people with respect and give justice to them irrespective of their stature.

“It is a moment of great joy and happiness for everyone. It is a moment of satisfaction for us, because from a very young age under difficult circumstances and after overcoming several problems he has reached such a high position,” she said.

She said her son has reached the top post not instantly but through his hard work.

“Whatever posts he has held so far, he has done justice to them. I feel he will do justice to the position of CJI as well,” she said.

Justice Gavai completed his early education at a humble local school in Amravati, Kamaltai noted.

“I would give the credit for his success and the top position he has reached to his hard work and determination,” she added.

He does a lot of social work and charity. He lends a helping hand to lot of needy people in terms of providing financial help and bearing their hospital expenses, she said.

“I think he got a reward for his service to the poor and needy,” said Kamaltai, a proud mother.

To a query on what work she expects from his son after him becoming the CJI, Kamaltai said, “I feel that as Chief Justice, his work will support the country and his decisions will be people-oriented.”

Talking to reporters, Justice Gavai’s younger sister Kirti Arjun expressed happiness saying a son of Amravati, who came from a very common background has attained such a big position.

“It is a moment of happiness not only for the Gavai family and Amaravati, but for entire Maharashtra,” she said.

She said she was fully confident that his brother will fulfill this responsibility very honestly.

“He is very sensitive and practical as well. He works with his brain and his heart together. That is why, all his decisions are a reflection of his foresight, which can take forward the society. I congratulate Bhushan dada and I am fully confident that he will take forward the legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” she said.