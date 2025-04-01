Hardik Pandya’s rumoured girlfriend joins MI team bus after win

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 1st April 2025 3:16 pm IST
Mumbai: Hardik Pandya is one of India’s most talked-about cricketers. Whether it’s his powerful performance in matches, his stylish outfits, or things he does off the field, he always stays in the spotlight.

He had a strong start to his career and soon became a key player for Team India. His journey in cricket has had both good and tough moments. But it’s not just his game that people talk about.

Hardik Pandya in a New Relationship?

On March 31, 2025, Mumbai Indians played against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. MI won the match by 8 wickets. But the main talk of the night wasn’t just the win.

Fans noticed British singer and actress Jasmin Walia in the stands. She was happily cheering for Hardik and his team. After the match, she left the stadium with other players’ wives and girlfriends and got on the official Mumbai Indians team bus — which is usually only for family.

Are They Dating?

This moment made fans curious — Is Jasmin Walia Hardik Pandya’s new girlfriend? Neither of them has said anything officially, but people have seen her at many of Hardik’s matches. They were also seen at the same holiday spot in Greece before.

A Shocking Divorce

In 2024, fans were surprised when Hardik and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, announced they were getting divorced. They got married in 2020 and had a son named Agastya. After four years of marriage, they decided to go separate ways but said they would raise their son together. The news got a lot of attention online.

