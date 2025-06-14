Hari Chandana Dasari takes charge as Hyderabad Collector

Before she was appointed Hyderabad collector, Dasari served as the secretary to Government, Telangana Roads and Buildings department.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th June 2025 3:05 pm IST
harichandana Dasari takes charge as Hyderabad collector
Harichanada Dasari takes charge as Hyderabad collector

Hyderabad: IAS officer Hari Chandana Dasari on Friday, June 13, took charge as Collector of Hyderabad. She is an IAS officer of the 2010 batch.

Previously, Dasari served as the district collector of Nalgonda and Narayanpet. She worked as Zonal Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for over five years and coordinated various infrastructure projects.

Before she was appointed as Collector, Dasari served as the secretary to the Government, Telangana Roads and Buildings department.

MS Creative School

She was appointed the Hyderabad Collector on June 12 after the Telangana government reshuffled IAS officers. Former collector Anudeep Durishetty has been transferred to Khammam.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th June 2025 3:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button