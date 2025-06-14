Hari Chandana Dasari takes charge as Hyderabad Collector

Hyderabad: IAS officer Hari Chandana Dasari on Friday, June 13, took charge as Collector of Hyderabad. She is an IAS officer of the 2010 batch.

Previously, Dasari served as the district collector of Nalgonda and Narayanpet. She worked as Zonal Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for over five years and coordinated various infrastructure projects.

Also Read Hari Chandana posted as Hyderabad collector in reshuffle of IAS officers

Before she was appointed as Collector, Dasari served as the secretary to the Government, Telangana Roads and Buildings department.

She was appointed the Hyderabad Collector on June 12 after the Telangana government reshuffled IAS officers. Former collector Anudeep Durishetty has been transferred to Khammam.