KPCC chief links RSS to murders, raises Ayodhya donation row

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President BK Hariprasad on Friday, July 10, courted controversy by alleging that major violent incidents had followed previous Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) meetings and questioned the purpose of the organisation’s ongoing national conclave in Belagavi.

He also intensified his attack on the BJP over the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple fund irregularities, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Hariprasad said he did not know why the RSS had convened its annual Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting in Belagavi.

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He claimed that whenever such meetings had taken place in the past, incidents such as the killings of rationalist MM Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh had followed.

He said the outcome of the present meeting should be watched before drawing conclusions, a statement that has triggered political controversy.

The three-day RSS meeting, which began on July 10, in Belagavi, is being attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale and over 130 senior functionaries from across the country.

According to the organisation, the conclave is meant to review organisational activities, expansion plans, training programmes and preparations related to its centenary year.

Hariprasad also launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the RSS over allegations relating to the Ayodhya Ram Temple trust. Alleging large-scale financial irregularities, he demanded a CBI investigation into the reported disappearance of temple funds and valuable articles. He questioned who should take responsibility if allegations involving nearly Rs 200 crore and other valuables proved to be true.

The KPCC chief argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who performed the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple and played a key role in its inauguration, must accept moral responsibility. He also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying the Centre should ensure a transparent investigation into the allegations.

Hariprasad accused the BJP of lacking the moral authority to speak about religion if allegations regarding temple funds were not properly investigated. He said the Congress was seeking a CBI probe to protect the sanctity and dignity of Lord Ram and ensure accountability in the management of donations made by devotees.

His remarks come amid a political confrontation between the Congress and the BJP over alleged irregularities linked to the Ram Temple trust, with the BJP dismissing the allegations as politically motivated.

The RSS meeting in Belagavi has also attracted attention after the Karnataka government clarified that the gathering is a private organisational event and does not require prior permission, although any public procession or programme outside the venue would need police approval.