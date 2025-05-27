Harish Kumar Gupta appointed Andhra Pradesh DGP

Hyderabad: IPS officer Harish Kumar Gupta was on Monday, May 26 appointed the full time Director General of Police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh.

Gupta, who has been serving as the in-charge DGP of Andhra Pradesh, has now been officially appointed as the full-time DGP of the state.

The AP government issued formal orders confirming his appointment.

An IPS officer of the 1992 batch, Gupta has held several key positions in the Andhra Pradesh Police Department over his career spanning more than three decades.

Known for his administrative acumen and integrity, Gupta previously served as the Additional DGP (Law and Order) and has been instrumental in several law enforcement initiatives in the state.

As the full-fledged DGP, Gupta will serve a fixed term of two years, during which he is expected to focus on strengthening law and order, enhancing police modernization efforts, and ensuring citizen-friendly policing.

His appointment comes at a crucial time, with the new government expected to undertake major reforms in policing and public administration.