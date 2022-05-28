Harish Rao asks Asha workers to show more dedication while discharging duties

Hyderabad: Minister for Health T Harish Rao said the Asha workers should work sincerely and show more dedication while discharging duties.

Addressing the programme after inaugurating a woman and child welfare centre in Medak district on Friday, the Minister said the Asha workers are playing a prominent role in the health department and they should continue the same kind of spirit and dedication while discharging duties.

Harish Rao asked Asha workers to take necessary steps to provide best services to people, especially for the well-being of pregnant women. He said that the State government had introduced Arogya Lakshmi scheme to provide nutritious food to pregnant and lactating women.

On the occasion, he expressed displeasure over not being manitained the proper records related to the institutional deliveries in Medak district and directed the officials concerned to maintain the records properly henceforth.

“Before the formation of Telangana, only 30 per cent deliveries used to take place in government hospitals. The figure scaled up to 56 per cent after launching the KCR kit scheme,” Harish Rao said.

Harish Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has increased the wages of Asha workers from Rs.1500 to Rs.9500 and the State government is also considering the proposal of increasing their salary once again.

As the 100 bedded woman and child care centre in Medak town has been brought into the service, the local people should avail the facility, Harish Rao informed.