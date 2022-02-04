Harish Rao asks Bandi Sanjay to take his Million March to Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao urged the state BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), president Bandi Sanjay, to hold the ‘Million March’ in New Delhi rather than Hyderabad.

Harish Rao asked that the Centre publish the entire number of vacant posts and the vacancies filled during his term. He said this at the Alair assembly constituency level meeting of TRSV and TRS youth wing held in Yadagirigutta.

He demanded the Narendra Modi administration to provide a schedule for filling all vacant posts in the country, citing 15 lakh unfilled vacancies in various central government administrative departments.

He slammed BJP state president Bandi Sanjay of falsely accusing the TRS administration of not filling vacant positions. “If Bandi Sanjay is worried about the unemployed youths, he should organise a million-person march in New Delhi to put pressure on his party’s administration to fill empty positions,” he remarked.

The minister further stated that the centre should explain to the people why the funds for national rural employment guarantee program (NREGP) were reduced in the union budget 2022-23.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was working hard to accomplish Dr BR Ambedkar’s aim of uplifting Dalits and the underprivileged. The Centre should also make a clear statement on the transfer of funds and powers to Telangana state,” he stressed.

The Minister accused the Narendra Modi government of treating Telangana unfairly. He claimed that the BJP was using social media to run politics based on false information. Members of the TRSV and TRS youth wings should fight back and raise public knowledge about the BJP’s conspiracy, he said.