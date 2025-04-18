Harish Rao expresses concern over Telangana’s ‘shrinking’ tax revenue

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Thursday, April 17 expressed concerns over Telangana’s shrinking tax revenue.

The former Telangana finance minister highlighted Rs 91.81-crore fall in the state own tax revenue (SOTR) in revenue in financial year 2024-25. He attributed the decline to the Telangana government’s alleged mismanagement.

He said the SOTR had fallen from Rs 1,24,146.19 crore in FY 2023-24 to Rs 1,24,054.38 crore in FY 2024-25 (up to February). In a statement, Harish Rao said that such a drop in revenue was only comparable to the drop experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fall was in contrast with the steady 12 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) achieved during the BRS regime, the former Telangana health minister said.

He alleged that the fall in SOTR directly reflected the Congress government’s ineffective governance and poorly designed economic policies.

Condemning the mismanagement of the state tax revenue, Harish Rao demanded that the Congress leadership provide a transparent explanation to the people of Telangana for this economic setback.

“Telangana deserves efficient governance, responsible fiscal policies, and visionary leadership, which the current administration has failed to deliver,” the Siddipet MLA concluded.