Harish Rao questions Hyderabad CP over ex-IPS officer’s wife’s murder

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday, May 9, questioned Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar regarding a security lapse after a former IPS officer’s wife was murdered by her domestic help on Friday, May 8.

“If the wife of a DG rank IPS officer is not safe, then who is?” Rao asked, expressing concern over the culprits still being on the run. He also noted that the commissioner had cautioned people against hiring Nepalese nationals.

He attacked the Telangana police, saying that it could not prevent the attack on BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy’s office in Karimnagar by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

The former Telangana minister referred to Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police Sumathi’s undercover operation and alleged that Hyderabad is not safe for women who want to go out at night.

Also Read Former IPS officer’s wife murdered by domestic help in Hyderabad

Addressing a press conference, Rao accused the Telangana police of being incapable of maintaining law and order. “The police are only filing cases against K Chandrashekar Rao and other BRS leaders. What is Krishank’s fault, why was he arrested,” Rao questioned.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday, May 9, questioned Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar regarding a security lapse after a former IPS officer's wife was murdered by her domestic help on Friday, May 8.



Rao expressed concerns over the incident and… pic.twitter.com/5DSCiDRwzf — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 9, 2026

The Siddipet MLA alleged that BRS social media convener Krishank was arrested for reporting a person who was spreading misinformation on social media. “Krishank has been in jail for 20 days for reporting a person. What are you doing?” Rao asked.

Speaking of the NCRB report on crimes against children, Rao said that Telangana’s performance in the law and order sector has deteriorated and held chief minister A Revath Reddy responsible for the lapse.

IPS officer’s wife murdered

Rao’s remarks come a day after former IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray’s wife was murdered at their residence by their domestic help.

The deceased was identified as Tanuja Ranjan. The incident occurred at the IPS officers’ residential quarters at Jubilee Hills. The preliminary investigation suggests that this murder was carried out by a Nepalese gang.

Addressing the media, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, said that the murder occurred at 2:00 am on Friday. “The incident occurred when Vinay Ranjan was out of the station. His wife was staying alone on the ground floor while the children were on the first floor,” he said.

Sajjanar said that Ray hired Kalpana one year ago to look after his mother. “Two of her accomplices contacted Kalpana while she was employed in the house. They tied Tanuja’s hands and placed a cloth in her mouth before committing the theft,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner said that Tanuja died due to suffocation, after which Kalpana and her accomplices fled the house. “Our police teams are gathering clues, and we will catch the culprits soon,” he concluded.

Sajjanar cautioned the public against such gangs and urged them to lock their houses properly while going out. He reiterated that the Hyderabad police have been cautioning people against hiring Nepalese people as domestic help.