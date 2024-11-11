Harish Rao questions Telangana govt over cotton procurement

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Monday, November 11, questioned the Telangana government for not procuring cotton from farmers.

Rao claimed that the farmers played a crucial role in Congress’s ascend to power in Telangana, and now they are being neglected. He questioned the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) as mill owners have refused to procure cotton from the farmers.

He accused the Telangana government of laxity and blamed the lack of coordination in the state’s marketing department for the misery of the cotton farmers. The former Telangana finance minister questioned the ruling party as to why it is neglecting farmers and attending election campaigns in other states.

In a post on X, Rao demanded that the government coordinate with the Centre to ensure that cotton produce reaches the procurement centres and is purchased on time.