Harish Rao slams state government for delays in crop procurement

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao demanded immediate government intervention in paddy, maize and cotton procurement, and called for an effective procurement system with an added bonus of Rs 500 per quintal paddy, to help the farmers in distress.

Harish Rao condemned the state government’s inaction on crop procurement while speakling at a government-run procurement center in Baddipadaga village, Siddipet district, Harish Rao highlighted the delays that have left farmers stranded and struggling for fair prices.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy sought farmers’ votes with lofty promises, but now, as they suffer, he is nowhere to be found,” Harish Rao said.

“Farmers, exhausted from months of hard labor, are now camped out beside their crop stacks, hoping for government support that hasn’t come. A month has passed since the government claimed it would start procurement centers, yet farmers are still waiting, unable to go home. What kind of support is this?” he questioned.

He pointed out that in Jagtial, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, and Rajanna Sircilla districts, frustrated farmers have taken to the streets in protest, demanding action and fair prices from the government.

In Adilabad district, he said the farmers who sold their soybean to the government, were still waiting for payment even after two months, forcing many to turn to middlemen to survive.

“During elections, Revanth Reddy was quick to promise support for farmers, but now, neither he nor his ministers are visiting procurement centers to understand the hardships farmers are facing,” Harish Rao remarked.

Due to the delay in procurement of cotton, he said that in many cases, farmers were being forced to sell cotton, which should fetch Rs 7,521 per quintal, for only Rs 5,000 due to lack of government support.

“There is no minimum support price for cotton, no procurement centers for maize, and paddy is being sold for as low as Rs 1,800 per quintal which is far below fair prices. Farmers work tirelessly to cultivate their crops. Should they now struggle just to sell them,” he asked.

He said this Kharif season was expected to yield around 9 lakh tonne of paddy from 3.6 lakh acres in Siddipet district alone, and that the delays in procurement have placed farmers in a critical position.

“If the government continues to ignore farmers’ suffering, BRS will organize protests to hold them accountable,” he warned.