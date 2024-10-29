Harish Rao slams Telangana CM over drop in new company registrations

Hyderabad: Former minister T Harish Rao highlighted the significant decline in new company registrations, emphasizing the severe impact this trend has on economic development in Telangana.

He shared his remarks via X, referencing a recent report released by the Union ministry of Corporate Affairs.

According to the report, there has been a notable decrease in new company registrations in Telangana between July and September 2024-25 compared to the previous fiscal year.

Telangana’s economic development questionable: Harish

Harish Rao said that this decline adversely affects employment opportunities in the state, leading to a decrease in both direct and indirect tax revenues. He emphasized that the economic development of Telangana has become “questionable”.

Rao criticized the Congress government, led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, for failing to meet its own targets despite promoting initiatives like “Startup Telangana.”

He argued that the drop in new companies and the inability to achieve set goals are clear indicators of the government’s inefficacy.

He stated that the incompetence of the Congress government has not only resulted in lost job opportunities but has also raised doubts about economic growth.

This, he claimed, represents the true “change” brought about by Congress in Telangana, taking a dig at the grand old party’s ‘Maarpu’ slogan during the 2023 Assembly elections.

“Telangana has seen a significant decline in new company registrations from July to September 2024-25 compared to the same period in 2023-24, according to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs latest report. This drop indicates reduced capital investment, fewer job opportunities, and consequently, lower direct and indirect tax collections. The current Congress government in Telangana, led by chief minister

@revanth_anumula claims they are promoting startups and entrepreneurship through initiatives like Startup Telangana. However, the decline in new company registrations suggests they have failed in achieving this goal. This is the “MARPU” (change) Congress has brought to Telangana. #CongressFailedTelangana,” he said on X.