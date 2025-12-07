Harish Rao slams Telangana government over urea shortage

Harish Rao accuses the Congress government of failing to ensure timely urea supplies, forcing Telangana farmers to stand in queues despite repeated appeals on the ground.​

Published: 7th December 2025 8:44 am IST
BRS MLA Harish Rao addresses a meeting
BRS MLA T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former minister T Harish Rao has demanded that the Telangana government take immediate measures to prevent urea shortage for farmers.

He alleged that under Congress rule, the state’s farmers are suffering, calling the government’s approach “a curse” to the farming community.

In a statement issued on Saturday, December 6, Harish Rao accused chief minister A Revanth Reddy of pursuing anti-farmer policies that have pushed cultivators into distress.

He shared a video on the social media platform X showing farmers at Dharmaravupet village in Khanapur mandal of Narsampet constituency struggling to procure urea during the chief minister’s recent visit to the area on Friday.

“While Revanth Reddy speaks lofty words during his Narsampet tour, he has failed to ensure basic urea supply to farmers. The chief minister talks about a Global Summit and Vision 2047 as if promising paradise, but first he should focus on providing essential fertilisers to farmers,” Harish Rao stated.

